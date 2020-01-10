plants-growing-around-everest-as-ice-melts-on-himalayas

Plants are growing in new areas around Mount Everest as rising temperatures melts ice on the Himalayas, according to a new report.
Increased vegetation coverage across the Himalayas could have consequences for water supply from the range on which some 1.4 billion people rely.
The study by the University of Exeter used Nasa satellite data to observe increased growth of shrubs and grasses between 1993 and 2018 across the entire Himalayan region.
It found a “small but significant” growth in plants in the subnival zone, above the treeline and below the snowline, across four height brackets.
Around Everest, the researchers observed increased plant growth across all height brackets from 4,150-6,000 metres above sea level. The top range is considered to be at the upper limit of where plants can grow.
Water that runs from the Himalayas feeds the 10 largest rivers in Asia, and 250 million rely on water stores from its glaciers, which scientists say are under threat from rapid warming.
More than a third of the ice cap is likely to melt by 2100 even if warming is kept to the current goal of 1.5 degrees celsius, one report warned last year.
Although it is not known exactly what the impact may be, plant growth could cause the snow to melt more quickly, contributing to flooding and ultimately drought in the surrounding areas.
Dr Karen Anderson, who led the study, said there was a large range of potential effects, and called for more work to be done on the implications. “The plants could trap more snow. Or the plants could warm the areas nearby through albedo effects, causing the snow to melt at a different rate,” she said.
“Plants may also have a cooling effect on the surrounding landscape through evapo-transpiration. Different types of plants will result in different effects with different magnitudes. So, overall the range of possible impacts is quite large.”
“A lot of research has been done on ice melting in the Himalayan region,” she said. “But subnival ecosystems cover a much larger area than permanent snow and ice and we know very little about them and how they moderate water supply.”