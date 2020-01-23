planting-trees-cannot-offset-burning-wood,-warn-experts-after-government-advisers-recommend-it-as-renewable-fuel

Burning wood from forests for energy could be worse for the climate than coal, the government has been warned, after the practice was recommended by its net zero advisory body.

The Committee on Climate Change called for subsidies to support the expansion of forest cover across the UK as part of its plan to meet its legally binding net zero target.

It said some of the forests could be used “sustainably for combustion and carbon sequestration in the energy sector”.

But Duncan Brack, a energy specialist at think tank Chatham House, said chopping down forests for renewable energy was “almost certainly counterproductive”.

“Expanding forest cover is undoubtedly a good thing, if you’re leaving them standing,” Mr Brack, who was special adviser at the Department of Energy and Climate Change between 2010 and 2012. But he warned claims that cutting down trees to create energy was carbon neutral were “highly dubious”.

Biomass production has boomed across Europe and America in recent years. Last year it provided 12 per cent of the UK’s electricity, making it the second most successful source of renewable energy after wind. In 2017 the British biomass industry, which is run mostly on imported wood pellets, received £1 billion in government subsidies.