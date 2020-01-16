Planners back next phase of £500m Belfast Tribeca development







The controversial Belfast Tribeca redevelopment will transform parts of the Cathedral Quarter The controversial Belfast Tribeca redevelopment will transform parts of the Cathedral Quarter The controversial Belfast Tribeca redevelopment will transform parts of the Cathedral Quarter

The latest phase of the controversial £500m Belfast Tribeca redevelopment has been recommended for approval at a meeting of Belfast City Council’s planning committee.

The recommendation comes despite 443 objections to the revised scheme and just five letters of support.

Councillors on the committee will get to vote on the application on Tuesday. Castlebrooke Developments submitted its amendments to the outline planning application for the scheme, which encompasses large areas of Donegall Street and North Street, in September.

The biggest change to the original proposal is a 27-storey building on the corner of Rosemary Street and North Street, which would be cut to 10 storeys under the new scheme.

Plans for a major retail store were dramatically downsized, with a controversial proposal for an underground car park at Writer’s Square also dropped. Castlebrooke also committed to bringing back North Street Arcade in a new format.

Full permission was granted in March for phase 1B. However, the latest application is for phases 1C, 2 and 3 of the development. But it does overlap with phase 1B as it relates to proposals for 30-34 North Street.

Agustina Martire, acting chair of the Save CQ conservation campaign, which has objected to Castlebrooke’s plans, said she was “very disappointed but not surprised” about the recommendation for approval of the latest phase. “We know in December several councillors were very concerned about many of the aspects we have highlighted, especially the type of housing, amount of demolition and no space for arts and culture,” she added.