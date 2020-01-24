planes-to-be-deployed-to-stop-migrants-heading-to-britain-across-the-north-sea-under-new-eu-plans

Britain, France and Belgium are planning to use surveillance airplanes to detect migrants crossing the Channel by boat.

Earlier this month, officials from each country met with Europol and the EU border security agency Frontex to draw up plans to stifle the flow of clandestine journeys across the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Last year, despite a multimillion pound ‘enhanced action plan’ between Britain and France, some 3,339 people made the crossing, with 1,948 reaching the UK. This week alone, 54 people have made it to Britain, with 64 picked up by the French.

Now, officials fear the situation could get out of hand, and were left shocked when a boat carrying 14 people left from a Belgian beach for the first time, and capsized just offshore.

“I was scared that a child would wash up on the beach. That would have been a tragedy,” said Bram Degrieck, mayor of De Panne, where the boat was launched.