plane-splits-in-pieces-and-bursts-into-flames-after-skidding-off-runway-at-istanbul-airport

A plane has skidded off the runway at an airport in Istanbul, crashing on a road and breaking into pieces.

The aircraft which was landing at Sabiha Gokcen Airport and later burst into flames, according to witnesses.

The country’s transport ministry said the accident was the result of a “rough landing.” It said there were 177 passengers on board but no one has been killed.

However authorities said some passengers were injured.

Television footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces.

Passengers were being evacuated through cracks in the plane.

Local broadcaster NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said it had been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to Pegagus Airlines, arrived from the city of Izmir, private NTV television reported.

NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan as saying some passengers were injured. He says emergency crews were still evacuating some passengers from the wreck but most of them evacuated on their own.

The airport has been closed down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport, the minister said.

