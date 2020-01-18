plane-carrying-3-ministers-diverted-from-jammu-due-to-bad-weather

Ministers Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Arjun Ram Meghwal were on the plane. (Representational)

Srinagar:

A plane carrying Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Arjun Ram Meghwal was diverted to Srinagar from Jammu today due to bad weather, officials said.

The ministers are a part of a delegation that will interact with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and educate them about development work in the region since the imposition of the President’s Rule from June 2018 and after the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir in last August.

The visit by the Union Ministers is aimed at discussion of policies and initiatives regarding development of Jammu and Kashmir after the centre’s decision to scrap special status.