Plan for nonpartisan city elections may be on Nov. 3 St. Louis ballot

Robert Mullen uses an electronic voting station to cast his vote at the Tower Grove Christian Academy St. Louis on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A plan to elect future mayors and aldermen in nonpartisan elections could well be headed to the Nov. 3 St. Louis ballot.The city Election Board said Wednesday that a petition drive seeking adoption of the plan had gathered enough signatures to qualify the measure to go before voters.The proposal also would institute so-called “approval voting,” in which voters can cast a vote for as many candidates for a specific office as they want in the city primary in March of odd-numbered years. The top two vote-getters would then advance to a runoff in April.The new system would replace the city’s traditional partisan set-up in which voters pick party nominees in March who then run in an April general election.The measure would apply only to elections to pick the mayor, comptroller, aldermanic president and members of the Board of Aldermen chosen by ward.It would not apply to the city’s so-called county offices such as sheriff and treasurer, which would continue to be picked in partisan elections in even-numbered years.Before the plan goes on the ballot in November, the city charter allows the Board of Aldermen to have the option of passing it. The deadline for aldermanic action will be in late June, said Gary Stoff, Republican director of the election board.If the aldermen fail to approve the proposal, it then will go before voters.This story will be updated

