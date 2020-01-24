plague-game-shoots-to-top-of-app-chart-as-people-recreate-pandemics

A mobile game which tasks players with spreading a deadly virus around the world is topping apps charts in China.

Plague Inc, released eight years ago, has become a bestselling app after the outbreak of a new coronavirus at the start of the month.

The real-life virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so-far killed 26 people and infected more than 830 others.

Those who download Plague are asked choose which type of disease they wish to spread across the globe before the scientific community can develop a cure.

The ultimate aim of the game is to ‘bring about the end of human history’.

We're getting a lot of questions about the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak

Ndemic Creations, the company behind the game, tweeted this week to say they had received a lot questions about the coronavirus.

Data compiled by analytics company SensorTower showed that the app had shot up in Chinese charts as of January 21.

On Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, one player wrote that the ‘ best way to eliminate fear is to face it’ by playing on the app.

There have been at least 830 cases of coronavirus confirmed in China, the country’s National Health Commission said this week.

Of the 26 who have died from the virus, most have been from Hubei, the province in which Wuhan is situated.

Two people have died outside of that area – one man close to Beijing and the other in Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province which borders Russia.

Other cases of infection have also been found in Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the US, while in the UK, 14 people have been tested for the virus and five of them received the all-clear.

Is China hiding just how bad coronavirus is?

This is not the first time that a real-life disease outbreak has seen sales of Plague shoot up online, with the app seeing a surge of use during the Ebola crisis in February 2014.

At the time, the game’s developer James Vaughan said: ‘People are curious about it and want to know more about infectious diseases.

‘Plague Inc. can play a role because it’s an intelligent look at how infectious diseases can spread.’