pizza-pilgrims-team-up-with-the-cheese-bar-to-create-a-fondue-pizza

Ever felt your Four Cheese pizza wasn’t quite cheesy enough? Pizza Pilgrims has teamed up with The Cheese Bar to create a fondue pizza, dripping with five types of cheese.

Inspired by the classic Alpine dish, La Fonduta has been created in collaboration between the Neapolitan-style pizzeria and the Camden-based cheese restaurant.

Melding the duo’s respective loves for Italian and British cheese, the pizza is topped with melted mix of familiar favourites like mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan, as well as The Cheese Bar’s Cornish Gouda and Kingham, a hard cheese from the Cotswolds.

The gooey mix is then melted in the oven with garlic and a splash of white wine, before being topped with prosciutto, cornichons and a balsamic pickled onion. A raised crust is designed for ripping and dipping into the oozing centre.

Say cheese: La Fonduta, which is topped with five types of British and Italian cheese

Pizza Pilgrims and The Cheese Bar both started out on London’s street food scene at a similar time, before both secured bricks-and-mortar sites across the capital (The Cheese Bar also runs conveyor belt restaurant Pick and Cheese at Seven Dials Market). This will be the pair’s first time working together.

“​For us, it’s all about showing people how incredible and versatile British cheese is,” said Sam Wilkin, head cheesemonger at The Cheese Bar, which runs fondue nights every Thursday, using British cheeses instead of the traditional French or Swiss varieties.

“Fondue is such a huge part of what we do at The Cheese Bar so we’re excited to bring that to a new audience with an Italian twist.”

The dish will be £12, available at all of Pizza Pilgrims’s 11 London locations.

La Fonduta will be available at all Pizza Pilgrims locations from February 10 to March 1. For more information visit pizzapilgrims.co.uk

