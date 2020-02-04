Pizza Hut launches new KFC chicken-topped slice with gravy sauce – and fans are divided

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Pizza Hut and KFC have teamed up to give the nation what they never knew they needed: the popcorn chicken pizza.

The hybrid not only features a Pizza Hut Classic Crust base, it has been topped with KFC’s iconic gravy, mozzarella cheese, sweetcorn and, of course, the Colonel’s Popcorn Chicken.

Available for just two weeks, from February 3-February 16, the pizza has been created for National Pizza Day on the 9th and is only available as a takeaway.

While many are here for the new concoction, others aren’t so convinced, with some describing it as a “game changer” while others have slammed it as “nasty”.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Sorry but this KFC chicken and gravy pizza from Pizza Hut looks incredible.”

While another said wrote: “Pizza Hut doing a pizza with a kfc gravy base and popcorn chicken on it. incredible scenes”.

A third simply stated: “I’m shook.”

Prices for the Popcorn Chicken pizza vary, depending on what size you order; as the limited edition pizza is only sold in a large, the average price is around £20.49.

However, you can purchase the pizza through existing deals, like the Monday madness offer that allows you to get any large pizza for £9.99 at the start of the week.