pizza-hut-launches-new-kfc-chicken-topped-slice-with-gravy-sauce-–-and-fans-are-divided

Pizza Hut launches new KFC chicken-topped slice with gravy sauce – and fans are divided

News
John koli0

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Pizza Hut and KFC have teamed up to give the nation what they never knew they needed: the popcorn chicken pizza.

The hybrid not only features a Pizza Hut Classic Crust base, it has been topped with KFC’s iconic gravy, mozzarella cheese, sweetcorn and, of course, the Colonel’s Popcorn Chicken.

Available for just two weeks, from February 3-February 16, the pizza has been created for National Pizza Day on the 9th and is only available as a takeaway.

While many are here for the new concoction, others aren’t so convinced, with some describing it as a “game changer” while others have slammed it as “nasty”.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Sorry but this KFC chicken and gravy pizza from Pizza Hut looks incredible.” 

While another said wrote: “Pizza Hut doing a pizza with a kfc gravy base and popcorn chicken on it. incredible scenes”.

A third simply stated: “I’m shook.”

Prices for the Popcorn Chicken pizza vary, depending on what size you order; as the limited edition pizza is only sold in a large, the average price is around £20.49.

However, you can purchase the pizza through existing deals, like the Monday madness offer that allows you to get any large pizza for £9.99 at the start of the week.

Related Posts

super-bowl-commercials:-watch-the-leaked-ads

Super Bowl commercials: Watch the leaked ads

mariya smith
olivier-giroud-holds-tottenham-transfer-talks-as-lazio-make-late-move-for-chelsea-striker

Olivier Giroud holds Tottenham transfer talks as Lazio make late move for Chelsea striker

John koli
worldview:-us.-military-role-in-africa,-mexico-prison-escape,-prince-harry-and-the-tabloids

WorldView: U.S. military role in Africa, Mexico prison escape, Prince Harry and the tabloids

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *