pizza-boss’-anti-semitic-tirade-included-joke-about-burning-jews-‘like-hitler,’-suit-claims

A New Jersey teenage pizza delivery driver says his manager went on an anti-Semitic tirade, including joking about burning Jews, when he asked for the night off on a Jewish holiday, according to a lawsuit.

Nicholas Bogan, 17, started working part-time at Eatontown joint Maurizio’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante Sept. 20 and little over a week later asked for the first night of Rosh Hashanah off prompting his manager, Francesco Scotto Di Rinaldi, to send a series of offensive messages, a Monmouth County lawsuit alleges.

In a message chain including Bogan, Di Rinaldi, and two delivery drivers, Bogan said on Sept. 28, “I’m celebrating the Jewish holiday tomorrow night,” according to a screen shot of the messages included in the court papers.

“F–k the Jewish,” Di Rinaldi replied, according to the lawsuit filed in late November. “Put them on fire (fire emoji)/Like hitler was trying to do/He had a point.”

Then the high school senior tried to “defuse the tense situation and avoid antagonizing Defendant Di Rinaldi,” by responding with three crying laughing emojis, the court papers say.

Nicholas Bogan Steve White

But Di Rinaldi allegedly “doubled down,” the suit says, when he responded, “Yeah I’m serious can’t stand them/With the Indians as well/Why would you celebrate some [sic] that you don’t belong/You wrong [sic] born in america so you don’t belong to them.”

Bogan — of Eatontown — never went back to work at the pizza place because he was “deeply shaken and did not feel safe returning,” the court papers say.

His lawyer, Armen McOmber, said despite the fact that Bogan didn’t go return and didn’t offer an explanation, no one at the pizzeria ever called to see what happened or to apologize.

Bogan — who filed the suit with his parents — told The Post “I thought [Di Rinaldi] was kidding and after he told me he was serious it actually hurt me.”

“I was shocked and upset at the same time,” the teen said.

Bogan said when he told his parents, “We knew pretty quickly that I wasn’t going to go back there because I didn’t want to work under someone who was going to make a comment like that.”

“Bogan suffered additional mental anguish and severe stress due to the fact that Defendant Di Rinaldi’s comments were made at a time when anti-Semitic violence has been undergoing a worrisome resurgence throughout the world,” the court documents say.

“People nowadays are really violent. Him saying something like this to me, I don’t know what he is capable of doing,” Bogan said. “I felt threatened by the comments.”

“This guy that [Bogan] barely knew, who was a manager and who was an adult, felt the freedom to openly say something like that,” McOmber said.

“He was so entitled to have these completely anti-Semitic views, that he felt he could share with strangers and he felt it was okay. That’s what’s so appalling and disturbing,” the lawyer added.

“To be so open and free with it and to reference the Holocaust,” McOmber said. “Who would do that?”

A lawyer for the restaurant and Di Rinaldi did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reached by phone Di Rinaldi declined to comment deferring to his lawyer.