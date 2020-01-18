piyush-goyal-to-lead-indian-delegation-to-world-economic-forum-2020-at-davos

Budget 2020: Key things to know













Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways, Piyush Goyal, will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos from January 20th to 24th 2020. The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world’s top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal.IANS

The Commerce and Industry Minister will participate in the WEF along with Union Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Chief Ministers of the States of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Finance Minister of Punjab and the IT Minister of Telangana. Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest India are also part of the delegation.

Piyush Goyal to meet Director-General of WTO

Reuters file

Commerce and Industry Minister will hold bilateral meetings with Ministers of Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore. He will also meet Director-General of the World Trade Organization and Secretary-General of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Apart from this Commerce and Industry Minister will hold bilateral meetings with CEOs of companies, attend WEF sessions and round tables on Accelerating Investments in Indian Railways and attracting Global Institutional Investments in India. Commerce and Industry Minister will also participate in an informal WTO Ministerial gathering being held in Davos during this period.