Pixel art’s latest survival horror game Signalis will now be available for PC users. Check out for more details.

A brand new horror game Signalis is coming soon on PC via steam to spook you all. It is developed by Rose-engine and is a “classic survival horror experience” with a “pixel-art anime” aesthetic. Apart from PC there are possibilities that it will come out on other platforms also. According to Gematsu, rose-engine said,“We’re interested in bringing Signalis to consoles and other stores, but at this stage of development we have no news to share.”

About Signalis



Signalis is a classic survival horror experience with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholic mystery. Investigate a dark secret, solve puzzles, fight off nightmarish creatures, and navigate dystopian, surreal retrotech worlds as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams.

After her ship crash-landed on a remote, snow-covered planet, the Replika Elster is looking for her missing crew member. In her search she wanders through the ruins of a seemingly abandoned underground labor camp, surreal visions of cosmic horror, and flashbacks to a past that isn’t hers.

As the lines between reality and dream blur, Elster has to venture into the depths below the planet’s surface to learn what has happened to her and why – but mysterious encoded radio signals and a Replika with dark intentions are not the only obstacles she has to overcome along the way.

Inspired by classics of the genre like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, the gameplay of Signalis is a love-letter to the golden era of survival horror. Central to the game is its unsettling mood and multilayered story. To advance in the game, the player has to solve various puzzles by breaking codes, using radio signals or by combining objects. Combat is only a last resort since ammunition is scarce and enemies are not easily defeated, so players must carefully choose when to fight and when to run.

Key Features

Classic survival horror gameplay.



Striking pixel-art anime aesthetic.



Slow-paced, creeping surreal psychological horror with a dense atmosphere.



Unique, Eurasian cold-war retro-tech sci-fi take on cosmic horror.



Highly detailed first-person event abd puzzle screens.



Top-down exploration and combat.



Multilayered story weaving together personal conflict and cosmic horror.