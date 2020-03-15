Pitt to temporarily shutter dining halls as classes move online

Pitt Dining will temporarily shutter both dining halls, Market Central and The Perch at Sutherland Hall, and adjust the operating hours of several other campus eateries in the wake of the global SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. Other closed locations include the Panther Grille food truck and the Benedum Hall location of Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced Wednesday that Pitt will cancel classes next week and then move them online indefinitely beginning March 23 due to the pandemic. All campuses will remain open and operational, and students services will continue to be provided to those who cannot return home.

All open dining locations will now accept dining passes, also known as dining swipes, in addition to Dining Dollars, Panther Funds, cash or credit. Current meal plans will expire on April 26, and Dining Dollars will not roll over to the next semester.

The revised hours for campus eateries are:

Bistro 1923 in the University Club: Regular hours

Cathedral Café: Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Common Grounds in Litchfield Towers: To be determined

Einstein Bros. Bagels in Posvar Hall: Monday through Thursday from 7: 30 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m. and Friday from 7: 30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Forbes Street Market: Monday through Sunday from 7: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Petersen Events Center food court: Regular hours

Quick Zone: Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Quick Zone 2 in Sutherland Hall: Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Schenley Café in the William Pitt Union: Regular hours with weekend brunch

All coffee carts not listed above are closed.

