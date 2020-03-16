Pitt to restrict building access, close campus recreation

Pitt will restrict building access and close numerous recreational facilities across campus beginning Monday, due to the global SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced Wednesday that Pitt will cancel classes this week and then move them online indefinitely beginning March 23. All campuses will remain open and operational, and student services will continue to be provided to those who cannot return home.

The following buildings will have restricted access to the general public:

Cathedral of Learning: offices and the Commons remain open to students, faculty and staff. Nationality Rooms and other facilities are closed to the general public

Hillman Library: remains open to students, faculty and staff. All University libraries will remain open, but may have reduced hours depending on usage

Community Engagement Centers: all events are cancelled, but facilities remain open to the public. Research projects conducted onsite are being reevaluated for safety concerns

University Club: all public events cancelled and fitness center is closed

Heinz Chapel: closed to all visitors

Office of Admissions and Financial Aid: closed to in-person visits. Services continue to be available remotely

All indoor campus recreation facilities will also close, including the sports dome, Baierl Student Recreation Center, Bellefield Hall gymnasium, Fitzgerald Field House, Trees Hall, Stress Free Zone in the William Pitt Union and residence hall workout rooms. Outdoor recreation fields will remain open to students Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Club sports, intramural sports, group exercise classes and personal training sessions are also cancelled.

Other University services are also affected by the pandemic. Campus dining facilities are operating on reduced hours, students are urged to “not return” to residence halls and all athletic-related activities are suspended.

