pitt-confirms-first-covid-19-case-in-residence-hall

Pitt announced in a Sunday email that the University learned late Saturday night of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a University residence hall. It was also made aware of other potential cases within the Pitt community, and expects to continue to see an increase in the number of people impacted.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what residence hall the student lived in and whether or not they are currently hospitalized.

The University said in the email that it is following existing protocols and working with local health officials to support the affected student and help reduce the spread of infection to others.

These measures include reaching out to the affected individual’s movements and cleaning and disinfecting areas where this individual resided and any other areas this individual visited for a prolonged period. The University confirmed in the email that it has already reached out to people who have had close contact.

Allegheny County currently has 40 positive cases, while there are 400 confirmed cases statewide.

