pitch-star-kylie-bunbury-teams-up-with-katheryn-winnick-to-solve-crime-in-abc’s-the-big-sky

Kylie Bunbury has found her next TV series. The Pitch alum has signed on to star opposite Katheryn Winnick in David E. Kelley’s ABC series The Big Sky, Variety reports.Bunbury will play P.I. Cassie Dewell, a former rodeo rider turned private detective who teams up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) to investigate the kidnapping of two sisters — one of whom is the girlfriend of Jenny’s son — by a truck driver in Montana. Cassie and Jenny join Cassie’s senior partner, P.I. Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) — who is also Jenny’s estranged husband — to work the case, only to learn that these aren’t the only young women to have disappeared. The trio must try to stop the killer before they strike again.

John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer also star in the procedural thriller, which is written and executive produced by Kelley. Bunbury previously starred in Fox’s beloved one-season wonder Pitch in 2016. She also led the pilot for ABC’s 2018 Get Christie Love reboot. Bunbury’s other credits include When They See Us, Game Night, and the upcoming Brave New World.

Kylie Bunbury, Pitch Photo: FOX