Pink Has Made A Generous Contribution of $1 million In This Fight Against Coronavirus After she recently recovered! Check out for all details here.

Posted by — April 6, 2020 in News Leave a reply
pink-has-made-a-generous-contribution-of-$1-million-in-this-fight-against-coronavirus-after-she-recently-recovered!-check-out-for-all-details-here.

While the whole world is going through a tough phase with the painful outbreak of COVID-19, now we all need to come together as a team and help towards the well being of the people in need.

Pink Made A Generous Contribution To Help The Fight Against COVID-19!

At this time of health crisis, singing sensation Pink has also made a generous donation of a whopping amount donating $1 million. With every amount of $500,000 being donated to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and some donation is made to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund as well.

Fans were pretty much worried when a few times ago the singer announced that she and her son are isolating them as they tested positive for the COVID-19. However, a few days ago they both tested negative and has recovered from the deadly virus infection. The singer has penned down a hearfelt Twitter note addressing her own situation as well. Have a look.

(1 of 2) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/giodqm0PWf

— P!nk (@Pink) April 4, 2020

The Singer And Her Son Have Also Fully Recovered From The Virus Infection.

It all started when the What About Us singer stated that she and 3-year-old Jameson have started showing symptoms two weeks ago they were already sheltering in place to ensure others don’t contract the disease.

Singing sensation Pink was one of those A-listed celebs along with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba who tested positive for COVID-19. However, fans are relieved that Pink and her son has recovered. She has joined the ream of celebs including Shawn Mendes, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds who all have taken a step forward to make a contribution during this tough time the world is going through.

You May Also Like

pink-makes-a-shocking-revelation-that-both-she-and-her-three-year-old-son-have-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-read-to-know-all-details-in-this-article.

Pink makes a shocking revelation that both she and her three year old son have tested positive for coronavirus. Read to know all details in this article.

coronavirus-dampens-the-birthday-plans-of-damian-hurley-find-what-plans-he-had.

Coronavirus dampens the birthday plans of Damian Hurley. Find what plans he had.

cdc-has-released-particular-guidelines-to-wear-masks:-it-is-time-to-keep-your-face-covered-here’s-what-you-need-to-know.

CDC has released particular guidelines to wear masks: it is time to keep your face covered. Here’s what you need to know.

elton-john-led-concert-will-be-going-on-air-again-soon-and-the-film-academy-was-seen-aiding-the-workers-during-this-coronavirus-pandemic-read-for-more-details.

Elton John led concert will be going on air again soon and the film academy was seen aiding the workers during this coronavirus pandemic. Read for more details.

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *