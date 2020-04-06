pink-has-made-a-generous-contribution-of-$1-million-in-this-fight-against-coronavirus-after-she-recently-recovered!-check-out-for-all-details-here.

While the whole world is going through a tough phase with the painful outbreak of COVID-19, now we all need to come together as a team and help towards the well being of the people in need.

Pink Made A Generous Contribution To Help The Fight Against COVID-19!

At this time of health crisis, singing sensation Pink has also made a generous donation of a whopping amount donating $1 million. With every amount of $500,000 being donated to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and some donation is made to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund as well.

Fans were pretty much worried when a few times ago the singer announced that she and her son are isolating them as they tested positive for the COVID-19. However, a few days ago they both tested negative and has recovered from the deadly virus infection. The singer has penned down a hearfelt Twitter note addressing her own situation as well. Have a look.

The Singer And Her Son Have Also Fully Recovered From The Virus Infection.

It all started when the What About Us singer stated that she and 3-year-old Jameson have started showing symptoms two weeks ago they were already sheltering in place to ensure others don’t contract the disease.

Singing sensation Pink was one of those A-listed celebs along with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba who tested positive for COVID-19. However, fans are relieved that Pink and her son has recovered. She has joined the ream of celebs including Shawn Mendes, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds who all have taken a step forward to make a contribution during this tough time the world is going through.