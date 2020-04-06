pink-donates-$1-million-after-revealing-she’s-recovered-from-coronavirus

On Friday, Pink became the latest celebrity to reveal she contracted COVID-19. In two tweets and an Instagram post, Alecia Beth Moore, professionally known as Pink, announced she has made a full recovery and is now making two $500,000 donations in effort to support health care workers.In her posts, the singer wrote that she and her three-year-old son Jameson began exhibiting symptoms two weeks ago and subsequently tested positive for the virus. After time in self-isolation, she said that they have now “thankfully” tested negative, but the singer took the opportunity to voice her disappointment with the lack of widely available testing in the U.S.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she said. “People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”Celebs Who Have Revealed Positive Coronavirus DiagnosesShe went on to announce that she was splitting a $1 million donation between Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. “THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she wrote, before urging her followers to remain home.

Pink is far from the first public figure to open up about having coronavirus. While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first high-profile case of the outbreak, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and singer Sara Bareilles have been among the recent wave of celebrities coming forward with their diagnoses. View this post on Instagram Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6: 27pm PDT