pink-and-carey-hart-shower-each-other-with-love-to-celebrate-their-14th-wedding-anniversary

Pink and Carey Hart marked their 14th wedding anniversary with the sweetest messages to each other.

The U Ur Hand singer shared a long series of her and her husband throughout their many years and the punk teenager in us is sobbing.

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, captioned her anniversary post: ‘So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…..We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours.

‘I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. “You’re a real man, carey hart.” #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot [sic].’

Many of the photos featured the happy couple during their more punk days as they posed with crazy hairstyles and extremely 2000s outfits.

The last snap showed her, Carey, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon in a sweet selfie.

Pink met professional motocross racer Carey during the X Games in Philadelphia in 2001 and following a brief separation in 2001, the singer proposed to Carey with a ‘Will You Marry Me? I’m serious!’ sign on a pit board.

Once Carey noticed the sign, he immediately turned off track to accept.

Can it get any more romantic?

The couple then married in Costa Rica on 7 January 2006.

Carey, 44, also shared a shorter series of photographs with one of them being the couple during their wedding and his epic hair.

Petition for him to bring back the frosted tips anyone?

He captioned it: ’14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship.

‘And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.’





