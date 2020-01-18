pink-and-carey-hart-are-the-coolest-parents-ever-as-they-hop-on-rides-in-disneyland-with-the-kids

Pink and Carey Hart have been serving serious parent goals as the pair treated their kids to a trip to Disneyland this week.

The couple were seen hopping on some rides with the kids, and were seen in one carriage that looked like a car.

Never let it be said that Pink doesn’t get in the spirit of things, as she also donned a black cap with Mickey Mouse ears attached to it for the outing.

Ever the rockstar mum, Pink wore a Lost Boys t-shirt with a bandana slung around her neck, as she looked effortlessly cool for the trip.

Pink and Carey had treated their kids, Willow and Jameson to the day out, making sure to go on all the rides the little ones wanted to try out

The couple were seen walking around the park with a VIP tour guide, as well as a couple of beers in their hands too, for a spot of refreshment.

After they were done with all the rides, the family rounded off their day with dinner at the fancy Carthay Circle restaurant in the park before calling it a night.

Pink, 40, and Carey, 44, had recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, with the singer sharing a host of photos with her off-road racer husband on Instagram.

She captioned it: ‘So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…..We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family.

‘Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. “You’re a real man, carey hart.” #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot’.

Pink told People how they marked the occasion: ‘We went to Ojai [California] and there’s this rad little airstream park called Caravan Outpost.

‘It’s like six little airstreams and a communal fire pit, and we had a blast. It was fun.’





