Pine Rest looking to hire, continues to accept patients

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
pine-rest-looking-to-hire,-continues-to-accept-patients

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 01: 53 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 01: 53 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services continues to accept patients looking for treatment amid COVID-19 concerns, the company says it’s important that it continues to hire staff.

The company says the position with the most openings is the psychiatric technician position.

The position will work with patients and resident to help them
achieve goals. You would also work closely with advanced practiced professionals.

Pine Rest says it offers employees opportunities to grow within
the company.

Job openings ask that applicants have a high school diploma or GED.

More information on job openings at Pine Rest can be found on its website.

