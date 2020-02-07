Pine Lawn teen already charged in fatal kidnapping now accused of deadly carjacking

Firefighters congregate outside 5969 Wabada Avenue in St. Louis after extinguishing a fire that was reported on Thursday, Jan, 17, 2019. A victim was discovered during a search of the house and was declared deceased at the scene. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Detectives exit 5969 Wabada Avenue in St. Louis where a fire was reported on Thursday, Jan, 17, 2019. A victim was discovered during a search of the house and was declared deceased on the scene. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Pine Lawn teenager already accused of participating in a fatal Christmas Eve kidnapping in 2018 was indicted Friday on charges accusing him of a fatal carjacking 12 days later.The federal indictment claims Lashawn Travion Clayburn, 18, carjacked a 2014 red Ford Escape from Naomi Miller, 61, of Pine Lawn, on Jan. 5, 2019.Miller was fatally shot in her driveway in the 2500 block of Arden Avenue, police said at the time.Less than two hours later, Clayburn was in Miller’s car at a Steak N’ Shake where “he ordered a cheeseburger and milkshakes with his friends,” prosecutors said in court documents.Clayburn was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on a carjacking charge and also a charge of discharging a firearm with a death resulting. No lawyer is yet listed for him for the federal case, and his lawyer in the prior kidnapping case could not immediately be reached for comment.“Ms. Miller was a cherished member of this community. We hope today’s indictment brings some small solace to her family and many friends,” North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin said in a statement.

Lashawn Clayburn, of Pine Lawn, was charged with murder in the death of Chrishaun Hilliard, who was found dead in a burning house.

Clayburn earlier was accused of involvement in the Dec. 24, 2018, kidnapping of Chrishaun Hilliard. Charging documents said he and two others kidnapped Hilliard, 26, at gunpoint from a home where Clayburn was living. The three then took Hilliard in his car to a vacant home in the 5900 block of Wabada Avenue in St. Louis. One of the kidnappers fatally shot Hilliard with a pistol and they then took his car, the charges said. It wasn’t until weeks later, when the house caught fire, that Hilliard’s body was found.

Chrishaun Hilliard was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2018. Photo courtesy of Felicia Mitchell

Photo courtesy of Felicia Mitchell

Frantic relatives had been searching for Hilliard, who lived in the 1000 block of Hornsby Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. He attended New Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and worked at a Taco Bell.The other alleged kidnappers have not been charged and a spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Friday that the kidnapping case remains under investigation.