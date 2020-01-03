pinarayi-vijayan-writes-to-11-chief-ministers-over-citizenship-act

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 counterparts today (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan has written to counterparts in 11 non-BJP ruled states, urging them to unite in their opposition to the controversial citizenship law. In his letter Mr Vijayan spoke of “apprehensions (that) have arisen among large sections of our society” over the amendments to the Citizenship Act of 1955.

“People from various cross-sections of society… need to stand united in preserving basic tenets of our polity which form(s) the cornerstone of Indian democracy,” he wrote in his letter, copies of which have been sent to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and several Congress-ruled states, among others.

“We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger. Kerala has decided to address the apprehensions about NRC (National Register of Citizens) and that preparation of NPR (National Population Register) will lead to NRC by staying all activities relating to NPR in the state,” the letter added.

Mr Vijayan’s letter comes two days after the Kerala Assembly became the first state to pass a resolution against the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act)). On Wednesday, while moving the resolution, the Chief Minister pointed to massive widespread protests against the law from all sections of society, including students.

“Our Constitution is a milestone in the fight towards citizen rights and a society based on equality. Also our constitution is based on democracy, secularism, equality and scientific temper. This Act subverts the very Constitution,” he said at the time.