‘”pillowcase-rapist”-who-sexually-assaulted-at-least-44-women-has-finally-been-caught’

Police say they finally arrested a sex predator dubbed the ‘Pillowcase Rapist,’ who is believed to have attacked at least 44 women.

The Pillowcase Rapist terrorized women in Southeastern Florida between May 1981 and February 1986. He reportedly wore a pillowcase, towel or shirt over his face to hide his identity as he broke into women’s homes during his horrific crime spree.

Authorities say they arrested a suspect in the case on Saturday and identified him as 60-year-old Robert Eugene Koehler, a convicted sex offender form Palm Bay, Florida.

His victims included a schoolteacher, flight attendant, artist, model, nurse, insurance executive, student, health spa instructor and publicist, according to The Miami Herald.

He often entered their homes through open windows or unlocked doors, then threatened the women with a knife before assaulting them quickly. In some cases, he stole cash from the women.

Police did not reveal what led them to Koehler, who eluded investigators for decades.

In their search for the Pillowcase Rapist, police conducted stakeouts, followed up on hundreds of tips, handed out flyers and created a sculpture of the suspect after one victim saw his face.

Police formed a task force to apprehend the Pillowcase Rapist in March 1986, but it disbanded about a year later.

At the time of the attacks, authorities said the suspect was likely young, athletic and white. Lab test determined he his blood type was O, but it had a rare subgrouping characteristic found in only one percent of the population.

Koehler, who was convicted of sexual battery in 1991, would have been in his early 20s during the crime spree.

He was booked at a jail in Brevard County, where he is awaiting transfer to Miami-Dade County.