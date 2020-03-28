pilar-jhena-mckinley-is-modeling-in-her-latest-pics,-and-her-mom,-porsha-williams-could-not-be-prouder

Porsha Williams shared some new pics featuring her baby girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley, and she is the proudest mom. Check out how gorgeous baby PJ is getting with each passing day.

‘Look at my lil spokes model 😊🔥 @pilarjhena #BrandAmbassador,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘That third pic of PJ with no teeth is the most adorable pic out the bunch,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Don’t let puppet master ruin the relationship you have build with Kenya. First, it was Phaedra, now it’s Nene. You are better than this girl.’

One other commenter said: ‘Tooo dang cute I’m so happy for you 😍👑 PJ for spokesgirl ❤️ @porsha4real.’

Someone else said: ‘She looks just like Dennis! Like he’s the one that gave birth to her! Lol!’

A follower posted this: ‘Tell the truth Porsha, Dennis ain’t quarantining with all those BUSINESSES he got, is he??’

One commenter said: ‘Porsha when I tell you she is so adorable I no you the happiest MOM EVER you needed her in your life.’

Someone less said: ‘She is beautiful Pilar is a very happy attitude but where is Dennis,’ and one follower posted this: ‘Oh lawd she is so cute. She showing all her gums in picture 3 @porsha4real.’

In other news, Porsha updated fans on what she’s been watching these days. She recommends the movie Parasites, as you will see in the post below.

‘Meet #Quarentina what y’all watching ?? I think I have watched it ALLLLL Update: Parasites is amazing if you don’t mind subtitles & about to watch Little fires everywhere!’ Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha is at home these days together with her whole family and she’s been advising her fans to take her example and do the same thing until things get better out there.

A lot of celebrities are social distancing these days.



