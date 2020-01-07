pigs-break-into-supermarket,-smash-bottles-and-help-themselves-to-whiskey

We all know the story of the Three Little Pigs but it took a dramatically different turn when it played out in real life.

A mother and two piglets escaped from their farm and went for a night on the sauce in the Siberian city of Tyumen.

The pigs let lose in the snow before taking refuge from the cold in a local supermarket.

Within minutes the mother pig sniffed out the alcohol aisle and used her snout to knock two bottles of cognac on the floor (naturally).

In the spirit of waste not want not all three pigs began to lick up their mess as horrified shop staff called for help.

One customer complained: ‘Is this a pigsty or a store, people’? as the hogs helped themselves to whiskey.

But one shopper had a bit more sympathy and joked ‘We all like a drink at this time of year’.

The break-in came during a week when most Russians take a long holiday for New Year and Orthodox Christmas Day.

Staff eventually kicked out the pigs and they were later collected by their owner, according to local reports.

Pigs may have a reputation for being greedy but they aren’t the only animals who enjoy a big night on the sauce.

In 2017, an opossum broke into a shop in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and proceeded to get hammered on bourbon whiskey.

You might think that would be lethal for a small animal, but the opossum was able to handle the booze.

It sobered up at Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge and was later released unharmed.