pigeon-dies-after-having-cowboy-hat-glued-to-its-head

A pigeon that was rescued after it was found wandering the streets of Vegas with a cowboy hat stuck to its head has died.

Lofty Hopes Pigeon Rescue, which took the bird in last month, said fumes from the adhesive may have poisoned ‘Billie the Pidgie’.

Announcing its death on Facebook, the rescue centre said: ‘The staff and volunteers at Lofty Hopes are saddened to report that Billie The Pidge, one of the Cowboy Pigeons in the red hats, has passed away of an undetected illness.

‘The hat could have interfered with her being able to dislodge small insects from under it, and pigeons are very active preeners (groomers), not just for themselves, but for the others in their flocks.

‘The fumes of the glue could have slowly poisoned her. Pigeons have a very fragile respiratory system. So many things could have gone wrong.’

Billie and two others gained popularity on social media when they were found roaming Nevada City in miniature hats shortly before Christmas.

A video of the pigeons was shared hundreds of thousands of times when they were spotted by passer-by Bobby Lee.

While some viewers found the footage amusing others were more concerned for the welfare of the birds.

Staff at Lofty Hope said Billie was already weak when they captured her and had lost some of her toes because of a piece of string wrapped around them.

The post said: ‘From the time we spotted and captured her she didn’t have the same wild fight in her. She was a pretty easy capture. She had string foot embedded into the skin.

‘Surely this was an issue when she was trapped and had a hat cruelly glued to her head, but her captor, instead of helping her, released her not caring that she would lose more of her toes.

‘We are truly saddened by her loss and will always remember her struggle.’

The two other hat-wearing pigeons, nicknamed Cluck Norris and Coolamity Jane, continue to be cared for by the rescue shelter.

It is still not known who glued the hats to the pigeons heads, or why.

Loft Hopes said efforts to fund any remaining Cowboy pigeons continue.