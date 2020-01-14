piers-morgan-under-fire-over-‘sexist’-comment-fired-at-good-morning-britain-weather-girl

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Piers Morgan has come under fire for ‘sexist’ comments fired at Good Morning Britain weather girl Laura Tobin.

The controversial presenter drew attention to his co-host’s fake leather trousers, causing viewers to slam his remarks.

‘Can we talk about your hot pants for a moment because you can’t wear something like that and not expect the public…,’ Piers began before adding: ‘They’re not just a pair of trousers, they’re skin-tight leather hot pants I’ve seen in many a year and you’ve paraded them for your seven day…’

Before he could continue, Susanna Reid chipped in and said: ‘She was doing her job as presenting the weather.’

Laura then explained to Piers that the trousers weren’t hot pants, to which he asked whether she ‘peels them on’.

‘If you wear skin-tight leather trousers, you’re going to get people going, “wow”,’ Piers said.

The conversation continued well into the show, with Piers later defending his comments.

‘All of you wear clothes, you post them on your Instagram,’ he continued. ‘They are fabulous trousers, I’ve noticed them, I don’t see why I shouldn’t be able to do that?’

‘Saying they’re hot and sexualising them is just one of those examples of when you’ve just gone a little bit too far,’ interjected Susanna.

‘They’re hot trousers,’ Piers continued. ‘They’re not regular trousers. Most weather girls don’t wear hot leather trousers to do the weather, they don’t.’

Audiences weren’t too impressed over Piers’ comments though, and one fumed on Twitter: ‘Well out of order for the sexist comment on @Lauratobin1 trousers @piersmorgan A woman should be able to wear what she likes without it being sexualised.’

Piers clapped back though and wrote: ‘If you wear tight leather trousers to do the weather, you’re probably hoping people will notice… FYI.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





