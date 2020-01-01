piers-morgan-‘trolled’-by-his-wife-as-she-calls-him-an-‘old-man’

Daytime TV presenter Piers Morgan got a surprise to see in the New Year when his wife, Celia Walden, trolled him on Instagram by calling him an ‘old man’.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers, 54, was tagged in a doctored image which showed Celia, 44, cuddling up to an old Piers with a big grey beard.

Celia, who married Piers in 2010, captioned the hilarious image: “They told me I’d wake up married to an old man one day.

“I just thought we had more time #happy2020 #wheredidthetimego #primarycaregiver.”

Celia and Piers have been married for nearly 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it wasn’t long before many of her 12,800 followers rushed to the site to laugh along with her.

“Looks like Father Christmas,” one joked.

Another said: “Brilliant, best wishes for 2020.”

A third quipped: “Are you sure that’s not Noel Edmonds!? #dealornodeal.”

“The GMB make up team are brilliant aren’t they,” a fourth commented. “What they can pull together before the show starts is miraculous! Go younger for the next husband!”

It’s not the first time Celia has poked fun at Piers over the festive period.

Celia, who’s on a sun-kissed break in the Caribbean with Piers and their children, shared an image on Christmas Day showing Piers holding up a cushion with the words, ‘fat men are harder to kidnap’ sewn into it.

Celia captioned the image: “Is that a plus? #happychristmastome.”