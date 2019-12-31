piers-morgan-still-trolling-greta-thunberg-into-the-new-year-as-he-poses-with-daughter

Piers Morgan is spending his New Year’s Eve trolling climate change activist Greta Thunberg as he holidayed with his family.

The Good Morning Presenter’s daughter Elise was also roped into the cause, as she apparently joked with her famous dad he’d also ‘stolen her childhood’, quoting 16-year-old Greta’s monumental speech.

He loves to ruddy quote that speech, doesn’t he?

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Piers shared a selfie with his daughter with Celia Walden, as they stared down the camera while holidaying in Antigua.

Looking all serious-like, Piers and his eight-year-old were apparently impersonating the searing stare-down Greta levelled at Donald Trump.

‘”I’m going to do my Greta Thunberg face, Dada… because you’ve stolen my childhood too!”,’ Piers captioned the photo, adding the tag ‘howDAREshe’.

Fan were having a giggle at the tongue-in-cheek photo, as one wrote: ‘You’ve opened a can of worms now.’

However others didn’t think it was so funny Piers was seemingly poking fun at a teen.

Still, while Piers has had a lot to say about Greta (not always positive) he took the time to recently congratulate the Swede for landing Time magazine’s person of the year plaudit for 2019.

Piers posted online earlier this month: ‘Congrats @GretaThunberg on becoming @TIME’s youngest ever Person of the Year.

‘Whatever your view of her, and mine is decidedly mixed, she’s made a stunning impact on the climate change debate.’

Fans were surprised to see Piers be so complimentary to Greta, after he previously blasted her as a ‘hypocrite’ for eating food from McDonald’s while campaigning about the climate emergency.

He said on Good Morning Britain: ‘[They’re] shameless hypocrites going to the epicentre of fast-food.

‘How does McDonald’s sit with the eco-warrior? I’m an eco-warrior, I’m going to McDonald’s for my lunch.

‘We all want to save the planet. We all want to do more… I’m not lying on the floor screaming, going to McDonald’s, paralysing traffic in London and behaving like a total imbecile.

‘They are saying we are gas-guzzling horrible people, they are nipping to McDonald’s. Shameless hypocrites.’

He later backtracked and said he ‘admires’ the teenager for her dedication to the cause, tweeting: ‘Oh, I don’t hate Greta at all. I find her passion admirable, albeit her rhetoric can be very hectoring & annoying.

‘But I think she’s being used, and I worry about her more than her supporters seem to.’





