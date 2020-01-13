piers-morgan-snaps-at-susanna-reid-in-rant-about-‘spoilt-brats’-meghan-and-harry

TV’s Piers Morgan has ranted at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their decision to step back from the royal family.

Earlier this month, the couple announced they would be stepping away from their roles as senior royals and will work to become “financially independent” while still “fully supporting” the Queen.

On Monday’s edition of the daytime show, Piers couldn’t resist but criticise the couple’s decision branding them “two little spoilt brats”.

In the wake of the Prince Harry and Meghan crisis, @piersmorgan just couldn’t wait to say… ‘I told you so’. 🙄#GMB pic.twitter.com/0c2ykJ3rQP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 13, 2020

Read more: ‘Complicated issues’ behind The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from the royal family

At the start of the show, Piers said: “The Queen’s just had to fire her middle son, Andrew, over a pedophile scandal, her 98-year-old husband has been in and out of the hospital, he’s bed-bound at the moment.

“And right at that moment, these two little spoilt brats have come along and are holding her to ransom about the entire way the monarchy works and I’m sorry, but I think it’s completely and utterly outrageous to treat the Queen in this way.

“If they want to leave, if they’ve had enough and she wants to up sticks and disappear after 18 months of marriage, then that’s fine.

“I always thought you’d do this anyway, you quit everything. That’s your right, Meghan. But you’re not going to have taxpayer’s money to do it.”

Piers branded Meghan and Harry “spoilt brats” (Credit: ITV)

Later in the programme, Piers and Susanna clashed as she defended Meghan and Harry as they watched a clip of the prince reportedly trying to persuade franchise boss Bob Iger to give his wife a job as a voiceover for Disney.

Susanna said: “I think it’s quite sweet and supportive that he’s saying she’s available for the voiceover.”

These two little spoilt brats have come along and are holding her to ransom about the entire way the monarchy works.

Piers cut in: “How can you defend this nonsense?” to which Susanna said: “Because I feel for them. I think they’re probably not as strong…”

Piers interrupted: “Why don’t you feel this much for the Queen?”

Susanna replied: “I do feel as much for the Queen and Prince Philip,” to which Piers snapped: “You don’t! No.”

Meghan and Harry are stepping down from their roles as senior royals (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He then asked: “Do you think Meghan’s been drove out by racism?”

Susanna said: “I’m not sure that I’m qualified to comment on that,” to which Piers grilled: “Yes or no? Where’s the racism?”

Susanna: “Well, we’ve got two people coming in to talk about that,” referring to an upcoming discussion.

The debate around the press treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan is still proving divisive. @piersmorgan and @ayeshahazarika will have to agree to disagree on this one. 😬#GMB pic.twitter.com/SsV4iBhmT4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 13, 2020

Read more: Harry and Meghan step back: What does it mean for the couple and the royal family?

Following their announcement to step down, Buckingham Palace officials later described the move as “complicated”.

They said in a brief statement: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.