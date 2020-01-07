piers-morgan-slates-winter-love-island-line-up-and-demands-to-know-‘who’s-the-most-stupid’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The Love Island 2020 contestants have been revealed ahead of the new series and of course, it didn’t take Piers Morgan to slate the entire cohort.

After raging about the Greggs vegan steak bake yesterday, the controversial Good Morning Britain presenter was given something else to irked about when showbiz reporter Richard Arnold introduced this year’s batch of islanders.

‘I thought Love Island was on in the summer,’ Piers began. ‘Why are these cretins back in the middle of winter?’

Ahead of being shown a VT of the singletons, he then asked: ‘Who’s the most stupid?’

Savage.

After watching the trailer, Piers ripped into 25-year-old beauty consultant Siânnise Fudge and mimicked her interview, in which she admitted that she ‘doesn’t even like fudge’.

‘One of them’s called Fudge, right?’ he said. ‘She doesn’t like fudge. The way they use “like” now as if it’s a punctuation mark…’

He continued: ‘They’re always sports science graduates. I love sports science graduates, what is a sports science graduate?’

‘Someone who’s graduated in sports science,’ offered co-presenter, Susanna Reid, frankly.

Piers then revealed that his sons, Albert, 19, Stanley, 22, and Spencer, 26, often receive invitations to go on the ITV2 reality show, but they always turn down any offers.

‘My sons get regularly approached to be on these shows and they’ve adopted a very firm no policy encouraged by me,’ he confessed. ‘I’d write them out of the will.’

Winter Love Island begins on Sunday and the all-star cast looks promising, with new contestants including Lewis Capaldi’s ex and Rochelle Humes’ little sister.

While the summer edition takes place in Majorca, the upcoming series has moved to a villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Laura Whitmore will be presenting the show after Caroline Flack stepped down following her assault charge.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV and Love Island kicks off on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.





