piers-morgan-slams-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-for-‘bullying’-queen

Piers Morgan didn’t hold back his feelings about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and claimed they’ve ‘bullied’ Queen Elizabeth I into letting them step back from their royal duties.

After launching into a furious rant about the royal couple yesterday, the Good Morning Britain presenter branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to take a backseat ‘disgusting’.

Kicking off another tirade against Prince Harry and Meghan, Piers raged: ‘I think what they did to The Queen is disgusting, I really do.

‘I’m even more disgusted that The Queen has felt compelled to roll over and accept this.

‘They’re now going to have a half in half out, where they probably won’t even live in this country most of the time, but they’re still going to want to have the protection of the royal protection officers at the cost of the taxpayer.’

‘Well if they go to Canada, then Trudeau and the Canadian government might pay for that,’ offered Susanna.

‘They still want to keep Frogmore Cottage,’ he continued. ‘We have paid for the refurbishment. I think it’s outrageous. They don’t have a struggle like real people.

‘All they care about themselves, they don’t care about the Queen, doesn’t care about Prince Phillip, don’t care about anyone.’

‘She’s been bullied into this,’ Piers continued.

‘She is being supportive and sensitive,’ snapped Susanna.

The Queen made a statement on the future of Harry and Meghan following crisis meetings at Sandringham on Monday.

She said the royal family ‘had very constructive discussions’ on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it has been agreed ‘that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK’.

The royal family ‘respect and understand’ their desire for a ‘new life’, the monarch continued.

Discussions were ‘complex matters’ for her family to resolve but she wanted ‘final decisions’ in the ‘coming days’, the head of state said.

The Queen added: ‘Though we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





