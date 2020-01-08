piers-morgan-slams-holly-willoughby-and-phillip-schofield-and-brands-itv-family-‘seething-hotbed-of-backstabbing-liars’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Piers Morgan has raged at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for always winning at the annual National Television Awards and has branded the ITV family ‘liars’.

The no-nonsense presenter’s show Good Morning Britain is up against This Morning once again for best live magazine show in the upcoming ceremony, and he took aim at his competition and fueled speculation that there’s drama behind-the-scenes at the network.

Mocking Holly and Phil’s acceptance speeches, Piers began: ‘Holly and Phil go, “What? Us? Us? Little old us? For the 55th consecutive year?”

‘They do their whole, “We’re all one big happy family at ITV,” when everyone knows we’re a seething hotbed of backstabbing liars, charlatans, drunkards…They know who they are.’

Piers jokingly added: ‘Anyway, I wish Holly and Phil all the best, I’ve got my fingers crossed guys. Hope you do it again.’

He then raged at Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for always taking home the best TV presenter gong.

‘Why bother?’ he fumed. ‘It’s literally groundhog day. It is ridiculous. Even when [Ant] had the year off, walking his dog he got an award.’

Sounds like somebody’s a little jealous.

Last month, there were reports of tension behind-the-scenes at This Morning, including claims that Holly and Phil were secretly feuding and that a number of presenters had complained about Phil’s attitude.

A spokesperson for ITV said at the time: ‘It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

‘Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off-screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





