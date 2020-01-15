piers-morgan-slams-‘heartless’-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-as-queen-allows-them-to-‘begin-new-life’

Piers Morgan has branded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘heartless’ in a new column, just days after claiming they ‘bullied’ Queen Elizabeth II.

It was announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been allowed to step back from royal duties, in a bid to become an independent family.

Following the news, the Good Morning Britain presenter penned a MailOnline piece in which he fumed over their ‘heartless’ antics, accusing the former Suits actress of turning her back on her ailing dad, Thomas Markle.

Blasting her decision to travel to Canada and visit a woman’s centre instead of speak to her father, he said: ‘Like all good actresses, Meghan knows how to distract attention and self-promote herself as a “charitable” person.

‘But it seems she’s utterly heartless when it comes to the man who helped raise her, supported her financially, and about whom, right to the moment she met her handsome prince, she waxed lovingly and lyrically about on public social media platforms.’

Not letting Prince Harry get off lightly, the 54-year-old also hit out at the dad-of-one’s attempt to shed light on mental health issues, claiming he was never there for his father-in-law – whom he has never met.

‘The Queen of Hearts and King of Mental Health have shown no mercy to Thomas Markle,’ he continued. ‘They’ve thrown him to the wolves, refusing to speak to him for 18 months or let him meet his grandson Archie.

‘No amount of Meghan’s carefully coordinated PR “spin” can change the cold, hard and now incontrovertible facts that her father underwent emergency heart surgery four days before her wedding – and both she and Harry have treated him with brutally callous dismissiveness ever since.

‘Worth remembering next time they pop up to “offer support” and “boost spirits” to complete strangers in a bid to promote their kind-hearted credentials.’

This isn’t the first time Piers has taken aim at the couple, after they announced plans to step back from royal duties.

In a heated rant on Tuesday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, he claimed they had bullied the Queen into letting them step back from their jobs.

‘I think what they did to The Queen is disgusting, I really do,’ the presenter spat.

‘I’m even more disgusted that The Queen has felt compelled to roll over and accept this.

‘They’re now going to have a half in half out, where they probably won’t even live in this country most of the time, but they’re still going to want to have the protection of the royal protection officers at the cost of the taxpayer.’

The Queen made a statement on the future of Harry and Meghan following crisis meetings at Sandringham on Monday.

She said the family ‘had very constructive discussions’ on their future, and it has been agreed ‘that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK’.

The royal family ‘respect and understand’ their desire for a ‘new life’ but discussions were ‘complex matters’ for her family to resolve, however the monarch hopes for ‘final decisions’ in the ‘coming days’.

The Queen added: ‘Though we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Behind-the-scenes true story of heartbreaking courtroom moment with Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy

MORE: Anne Hathaway ‘reveals she’s had another boy while showing off snaps of newborn’ at Critics’ Choice Awards





