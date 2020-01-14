piers-morgan-slammed-for-his-‘personal-vendetta-against-meghan-markle’-in-explosive-gmb-debate

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Piers Morgan and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu locked horns in an almighty debate over whether the Britsh media has treated Meghan Markle unfairly.

After schooling This Morning’s Phillip Schofield on the deep-rooted levels of white privilege and racism yesterday, the public speaker and political commentator joined Good Morning Britain to discuss the Duchess of Sussex.

And as expected, things got a little heated.

‘Where is this racism that you keep talking about?’ Piers began. ‘Where are the ghastly tabloids which you say have been driving this racist agenda against a woman who was lorded and welcomed?’

‘If you’d paid attention to the interviews I’ve done then you would have had the answer,’ Shola reasoned. ‘That is an incredibly obtuse question to keep asking.’

‘No, it’s a very important question,’ Piers snapped.

‘I’m going to stop the conversation on Meghan being the problem or saying that she’s done something,’ Shola replied.

‘Let me tell you what’s so offensive about this Piers, especially with you. You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing full well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism.

‘You don’t take responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called royal crisis. So when you ask me where is racism, it is not my job teach you about racism.’

Piers scorned: ‘You like to say it’s all driven by racism.’

Shola fired back: ‘It’s the fact you can’t see it because of your privilege. It is not my job to educated you Mr Morgan but you refuse to get educated.’

Despite both parties getting animated, they ended the discussion on good terms.

‘It’s been a very good debate, thank you for bringing the passion to the desk,’ Piers acknowledged. ‘You know what Shola? You can always come back, you just have to learn to let other people speak.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





