piers-morgan-shares-private-message-from-meghan-markle-after-‘she-slid-into-dms’

Piers Morgan has shared an alleged direct message from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after she slid into his DMs back in 2015.

The controversial Good Morning Britain host posted a screenshot of his first interaction with the former Suits actress days after he was called out for having a ‘personal vendetta’ against her on his ITV show.

Taking to Twitter, Piers wrote: ‘In happier times… when Meghan first slid into my DMs… think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a “big fan” of mine now.’

Alongside the post, the presenter published a grab of a message he claims to be from Meghan which read: ‘Well hello there – thanks for the follow. Big fan of yours!’

Piers’ post comes after many a debate on Good Morning Britain over Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their royal duties.

Earlier in the week, he slammed the couple for ‘bullying’ Queen Elizabeth II into letting them take a backseat and called their decision ‘disgusting’.

‘I think what they did to The Queen is disgusting, I really do,’ he began. ‘I’m even more disgusted that The Queen has felt compelled to roll over and accept this.

‘They’re now going to have a half in half out, where they probably won’t even live in this country most of the time, but they’re still going to want to have the protection of the royal protection officers at the cost of the taxpayer.’

Guest Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu later locked horns with Piers over his thoughts on Meghan.

‘Let me tell you what’s so offensive about this Piers, especially with you,’ she said.

‘You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism.

‘You don’t take responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called royal crisis.’





