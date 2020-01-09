piers-morgan-says-meghan-and-harry-should-be-‘stripped-of-their-titles’-by-the-queen

Outspoken Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped of their titles.

His comments come after the couple revealed they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The news shocked the nation – not least the Queen, who found out about her grandson’s plans on TV.

Now, writing in the Daily Mail, Piers has said that the monarch must “sack” the couple.

Piers is calling for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles (Credit: Splash News)

Calling them “royal hustlers” and likening the pair to reality TV royalty the Kardashians, Piers didn’t hold back.

Piers started by putting inverted commas around their titles because, he said, he sincerely hopes they won’t exist much longer.

“If I were Her Majesty the Queen, I would unceremoniously strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect and despatch them back into civilian life,” he raged.

Piers has advised the monarch to sack the couple (Credit: Splash News)

Calling their decision to step down a “pathetic joke”, Piers added that Meghan and Harry want to be “super-woke celebrities” who enjoy all the trappings of royal life without the “hard, boring bits”.

“They want the glitz, the glamour, the splendour and the stupendous wealth…. they just don’t want to have to actually earn it. What a pathetic joke,” he said.

Warning that the couple’s decision to leave is an “earthquake” that threatens to rock the foundations of the royal family, Piers said the Queen is left with only one choice.

A lot of Piers’ social media followers agreed with the outspoken GMB host and said they should be fired (Credit: Splash News)

“Harry and Meghan’s astonishingly brazen and selfish antics have left her no choice but to cut them loose and fire them both from the royal family. Get rid of these whining, ego-crazed, deluded leeches Ma’am – before it’s too late,” he advised.

Many of Piers’ followers seemed to agree with his sentiments.

She’s ruined him! She’s even caused a rift with his brother! I agree strip them of there titles and no Prince Charles handouts! — Mattdew v.2 (@hallsymatt) January 9, 2020

I fully agree. They must be stripped of their titles & all Royal privilege. They are an utter disgrace. It will end in tears. — Robbie69 (@Robbie6911) January 9, 2020

Totally agree Piers, The Queen should totally cut them off from all the royal priveliges. — Mark Reid ⚒ (@Mr1blue1) January 9, 2020

Others, however, accused the GMB host of being OTT.

Slightly over the top piers 🙄 bore off 👋 — Al Bux (@albuxton19) January 9, 2020

Piers you knew this was going to happen. You in fact helped facilitate it with your continuous mud slinging. Time to grow up. — Dankaks (@dankaks) January 9, 2020

Shortly after the news broke, Piers had blamed the decision solely on the Duchess of Sussex and branded the announcement “disgraceful”.

