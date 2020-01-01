piers-morgan-savagely-trolled-by-wife-celia-walden-as-she-turns-the-tables-on-‘old-man’

The tables have been well and truly turned on Piers Morgan, after his wife Celia Walden trolled the presenter, dubbing him an ‘old man’ in a hilarious New Year’s Day post.

The journalist shared a photo of her cosying up to her husband as they took a break in Antigua for the crossover into 2020.

Seems she was feeling cheeky and in the mood to give the Good Morning Britain host a taste of his own medicine as she shared an altered photo with 54-year-old Piers resembling a man much, much older gent, with a white beard and thinning, wispy hair.

The 44-year-old has been married to Piers since 2010, and the pair share an eight-year-old daughter Elise – but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from such social media ribbing.

‘They told me I’d wake up married to an old man one day,’ she wrote alongside the snap, as she kisses Piers on the cheek. ‘I just thought we had more time.’

Along with the tag #happy2020 Celia really brought the vibe home as she added #wheredidthetimego#primarycaregiver.

It’s simply brilliant, if we’re being honest.

Amanda Holden thought it was utterly terrific as she added alongside a bunch of laughing emojis: ‘Father Christmas himself.’

Piers is yet to volley his reply but we can only imagine the clapback he’s currently cooking up behind the scenes.

It comes after the controversial breakfast host took aim at Greta Thunberg again with a joking troll ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Elise was also roped into the cause, as she apparently joked with her famous dad he’d also ‘stolen her childhood’, quoting 16-year-old Greta’s monumental speech.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Piers shared a selfie with his daughter, as they stared down the camera. Looking all serious-like, Piers and his kid were apparently impersonating the searing stare-down Greta levelled at Donald Trump.

‘”I’m going to do my Greta Thunberg face, Dada… because you’ve stolen my childhood too!”,’ Piers captioned the photo, adding the tag ‘howDAREshe’.

Fan were having a giggle at the tongue-in-cheek photo, as one wrote: ‘You’ve opened a can of worms now.’

Still, after Celia’s brilliant post it’s clear Piers has a bit of catching up to do in the family troll stakes.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: AJ Pritchard thought Piers Morgan got down and dirty with Jon Snow and we can’t unsee it

MORE: Sharon Osbourne ‘offers Piers Morgan facelift’ in Send To All and his reaction is savage





