🔥Piers Morgan reveals his son Albert has suffered coronavirus symptoms🔥

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan has told viewers that his youngest son may have had coronavirus after experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Speaking during Wednesday’s episode of ITV’s breakfast show, Morgan said that his son Albert, 19, may have had Covid-19 in a “much milder way.”

“One of my sons had it in a much milder way,” he said. “My youngest boy.

“I think most people are associating [lack of taste and smell] with the virus, it’s a very unnerving thing to get.

“He had mild symptoms which have cleared up now.”

Morgan is also father to Spencer, 26, and Stanley, 22, from his first marriage to Marion Shalloe and shares daughter Elise, eight, with wife Celia Walden.

The presenter clarified to viewers that he was not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms despite coughing on air during Wednesday’s broadcast.

“I just coughed there and I know some people at home will be thinking, ‘oh there he goes, he has got it,’” he said.

“People on TV cough all the time, I hear people do it on air. But it will worry people.

“The moment you do everyone goes mad. I don’t have a persistent cough or symptoms of coronavirus.”

Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hillary Jones assured him that a “persistent” cough means “five or six times an hour, it’s a new cough, it’s a dry cough, it’s out of the blue.”

He added: “For at least half a day or probably longer than that.”

Morgan’s co-presenter Susanna Reid returned to the Good Morning Britain studio earlier this week after self-isolating for a fortnight in line with government advice.

Reid joined the show via video link from her home after one of her sons developed a cough.

ITV’s breakfast programme is one of the broadcaster’s few flagship shows to remain in production during the coronavirus crisis and is currently operating with a reduced team.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.