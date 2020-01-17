piers-morgan-responds-to-love-islander-shaughna’s-declaration-of-‘love’

He recently referred to this year’s batch of Love Island hopefuls as “cretins”.

But Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan seemed pretty chuffed when his name was dropped during last night’s show (January 16).

As Shaughna went on her date with new boy Connagh, talk turned to their jobs, with Shaughna revealing that she had “worked the election”.

Shaughna has declared her love for Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

Viewers’ favourite Shaughna revealed: “I was getting home just as Good Morning Britain was starting. That’s like my favourite thing to do in the world, watch Piers Morgan have an argument.”

Her hunky companion agreed and said: “That’s one of my guilty pleasures, watching all the debates that Piers has.”

I love it, I don’t really watch it unless it’s Monday to Wednesday as that’s when he’s on.

Londoner Shaughna then revealed herself to be quite the Piers superfan.

Piers seemed thrilled to be mentioned on the show (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “I love it, I don’t really watch it unless it’s Monday to Wednesday as that’s when he’s on.”

The comments clearly delighted Piers, who swiftly took to Twitter.

Treat ‘em mean, keep ‘em keen. #LoveIsland — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2020

Piers’ followers were quick to comment on his tweet.

Some mocked up memes and others suggested that Piers would be announced as a contestant for the summer series of the show.

The summer love island line up has been confirmed.. pic.twitter.com/y6kBq8xykK — Amy Louise (@intolerant2you) January 16, 2020

Piers had previously said that he would write his sons out of his will, if they were ever to agree to appear on Love Island.

