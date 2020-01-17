piers-morgan-reignites-jameela-jamil-feud-as-he-brands-her-‘vile-specimen’-over-meghan-markle-racism-row

Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with Jameela Jamil, branding her a ‘race-baiting, vile specimen’.

The row kicked off when the Good Place actress shared a video from his interview with Afua Hirsch on Good Morning Britain, over the treatment of Meghan Markle.

After she argued that the way the Duchess of Sussex had been spoken about had been ‘racist’, the 54-year-old could be seen speaking over her, defending himself.

Unhappy with the clip, Jameela blasted: ‘Asking a black woman to explain her experience and that of black people in Britain and then shouting over all her answers.

‘The inherent disrespect, gaslighting and hysteria of Piers makes me sick to my stomach. His fragile ego screams over the truth.

‘Nobody should go on that show.’

Piers was having none of it, hitting back at her ‘gaslighting’ claims.

Quoting her post, he replied: ‘Relax luv. You’ll never be invited.

‘We don’t have race-baiting, virtue-signalling, hypocritical, disingenuous, fraudulent, vile specimens like you as guests on @GMB. Sorry.’

The pair previously rowed on Twitter after Piers mocked Sam Smith for coming out as non-binary, leading Jameela to slam him as England’s biggest ‘st stain’.

The TV presenter has previously been forced to defend himself over his views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial decision to step back from Royal duties.

And, after he refuted reports the press treatment of the former Suits actress has been racially derogatory, he claimed that he had been called a ‘fat, white gammon’ by black people.

In a fiery rant on Good Morning Britain, he fumed: ‘I don’t see racism [in the coverage] and when people say to me the press has been racist, and the wider public has been racist, I think its grotesquely unfair to smear everyone in that way without producing tangible evidence which says this is racist.

‘I’m not accepting that just because I’m white, I can’t see racism when I see it. I have campaigned against racism my entire broadcasting life.

‘I will listen to, as we had Dr Shola [Mos-Shogbamimu] yesterday, lecturing me about what racism is.

‘Just because she’s a black woman it doesn’t mean that she can say, “that is racist” when it’s not.

‘She is a black woman and been exposed to more racism than I have, although frankly, on social media, I get called a fat, white, gammon all day long. That is also racist.

‘If you’re called, by a black person on Twitter, a fat, white gammon, they’re being racist too.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted ITV and Good Morning Britain for a comment.





