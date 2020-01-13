piers-morgan-reckons-prince-harry-‘will-be-a-stoner-living-in-california’-in-seriously-bizarre-remark

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Piers Morgan has revealed that he thinks Prince Harry will ditch the UK to become a ‘stoner in California’.

After the Good Morning Britain presenter claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘splitting up the royal family’, the host made a rather bizarre remark that Prince Harry will take up smoking cannabis if he moves across the pond.

The random comment came after Piers spotted a man in the audience at Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 looking ‘stoned’ as the studio played back a VT of Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting an award for best comedy.

‘That will be Prince Harry in five years’ time at his 1000th award ceremony in Hollywood,’ Piers said.

‘He’s going to be a stoner, isn’t he, Harry? He’s going to be a LA stoner.’

Good Morning Britain viewers were in stitches over Piers’ remarks, with one person laughing: ‘Only @piersmorgan would call #princeharry a stoner.’

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added: ‘Hahaha I sometimes want to punch @piersmorgan but I think he’s proper hilarious!’

@piersmorgan Harry gonna Live in California and be a stoner 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #GMB — Nick (@norfldn55) January 13, 2020

Only @piersmorgan would call #princeharry a stoner 🤣🤣#GMB @GMB @susannareid100 — scott (@ScottMoffett01) January 13, 2020

Hahaha I sometimes want to punch @piersmorgan but I think he’s proper hilarious! “Harry’s going to be a stoner” 😂😂 ✌🏼 — claire (@claire_1986w) January 13, 2020

Elsewhere on the programme, Piers got into a seriously heated debate on whether the British media has been ‘racist’ towards Meghan in its coverage of her.

‘If this is all racist, how do you explain that Camilla, Fergie and Diana got it 10 times worse than Meghan?’ Piers asked.

‘She’s been protected more than anybody in her position has ever been protected,’ he continued.

‘She’s had six weeks in Canada without a single photograph being taken, without any intrusion, without the press doing anything than what they were asked to do.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





