piers-morgan-furiously-rants-about-‘garbage’-greggs-vegan-steak-bake-and-claims-‘there’s-nothing-virtuous-about-it’

Piers Morgan returned to Good Morning Britain full of rage today and wasted no time in launching into a tirade against Greggs’ new vegan steak bake.

After Charlotte Hawkins introduced the revamped programme with a half-an-hour update of the latest headlines, the no-nonsense presenter came onto the show and gave audiences a piece of his mind about the food product.

‘It’s not a steak,’ Piers began. ‘If you Google steak, a steak is a cut of meat or fish, it’s not vegan or vegetarian.’

Pointing at a picture of beef steak, Piers pointed: ‘That is a steak, this is not. This is actually meat and they should not be using meat terminology to sell non-meat products.’

He continued: ‘It’s a total con, you lot are all falling for it. There were queues around the clock at some Gregs in Newcastle, probably all people who’d been paid to be there.

‘You’re all falling for it. Salt-laden… garbage. There’s nothing virtuous about the Greggs steak bake.’

But putting him back in his place, Charlotte quipped: ‘Well it saves cows, doesn’t it.’

Piers then launched into an epic rant about the state of avocado and almond production.

Audiences were divided over Piers’ opinion though, with one viewer tweeting: ‘Annoyingly, I agree with you on this Greggs thing. It’s all total bull, tastes disgusting and damages the planet from its production in a high emitting CO2 factory anyway!’

However, another posted: ‘Piers Morgan running his mouth about Greggs when I highly doubt he’s ever had a regular steak bake in his life.’

The vegan steak bake is made up of 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry and features Quorn to wrap it around savoury flavour mycoprotein pieces and diced onions in a rich gravy.

Sounds delish if you ask us.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





