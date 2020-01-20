piers-morgan-furiously-clashes-with-susanna-reid-as-he-declares-prince-harry-‘pathetic’-for-leaving-royal-duties

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid furiously clashed on Good Morning Britain over Prince Harry’s speech stating he felt he had ‘no choice’ but to step back from the Royal family.

Prince Harry spoke at the Sentebale charity dinner in London on Sunday night, and in the speech addressed his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the monarchy.

The move has been blasted by Piers Morgan, who has been mocking the pair of them ever since as he slammed them for ‘shunning responsibility’ that comes with being a Royal.

But as he started off on another rant today in light of the speech, Susanna had enough, and the pair had a furious clash live on-air.

As Susanna praised the speech lovely and heart-warming, Piers spoke over her as he started in a mocking tone: ‘Lovely and heartfelt about how he had no choice, literally had no choice, but to abandon his country, his family, the military, and go and live in Hollywood and do Netflix deals. He literally had no choice.’

‘Can I just point out that he said he was not walking away?,’ Susanna said. ‘He’s not abandoning anyone. He’s not made the decision lightly.’

‘No. But he had choice,’ Piers continued. ‘Let’s be quite clear – Prince Harry had a choice. Do your duty like everybody else in the Royal family, and get all the palaces and the servants, or… ’

‘Exactly. He’s decided to give up the palaces and the servants and the royal funding and de wants to have a more peaceful life,’ Susanna added. ‘And I don’t know why you have to keep having a go at him.’

As Piers started mocking and putting on a baby voice, his co-star was having none of it, and declared: ‘Why do you have to act like that?’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Because he’s pathetic,’ Piers continued.

‘He’s not pathetic, he’s made a decision!,’ Susanna added, before later adding: ‘Why can’t they decide [what they want to do].’

‘They can do what the hell they like,’ Piers brushed off.

Susanna then declared: ‘So let them do what the hell they like and stop having a go at them!’

If you want to know what our faces were like, it was similar to how awkward Richard Arnold and Charlotte Hawkins were looking.

Good Morning Britain continues weekdays at 6am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid go to war against Men’s Rights Activist and ‘expert mansplainer’ who lectures women to ‘eradicate feminism’

MORE: Archie’s secret godparents are revealed as Prince Harry’s childhood nannies





