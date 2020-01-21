piers-morgan-clashes-with-john-barnes-over-‘mocking-chinese-people’-on-good-morning-britain:-‘there’s-an-example-of-white-privilege’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Piers Morgan has clashed with John Barnes as the footballer accused the presenter of ‘mocking Chinese people’ on Good Morning Britain today.

The controversial presenter left Susanna Reid and viewers horrified when he began mimicking the Chinese language while discussing Peter Phillips’ milk ad.

‘I don’t know the Chinese for “I only drink…” What’s it called? Ching chang cho jo,’ he teased.

Defending himself, he added: ‘Surely you can take the mickey out of it! He’s using ching chang chong milk from the Chinese state – that’s what they said in the advert!’

‘Are people going to be more annoyed about me trying to mimic the Chinese State milk ad than they are about a member of the Royal family trying to flog Chinese State milk?’ he vented

Among those watching at home with their jaw on the floor was appalled former England footballer and rapper John, who tweeted: ‘Just saw @piersmorgan on GMB mocking Chinese people on the way they speak, what are the odds he faces no criticism for it.’

I was mocking a member of the British royal family appearing in an advert for Chinese state milk, not Chinese people. https://t.co/IO5TEXUYmf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2020

After a week of Laurence Fox throwing his career in the bin by moaning about ‘boring racism’, John added: ‘There’s an example for Laurence Fox of white privilege.’

Peter Phillips has come under fire after the emergence of a Chinese advertisement promoting the State-run dairy in the country using Jersey cows.

The debate was over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would soon follow in his footsteps to cash in after stepping away from their HRH titles in a bid to gain financial independence.

As Harry and Meghan’s number one fan, you know Piers had plenty to say…

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan horrifies viewers as he mocks Chinese language in rant about Peter Phillips milk ad

MORE: Piers Morgan furiously clashes with Susanna Reid as he declares Prince Harry ‘pathetic’ for leaving Royal duties