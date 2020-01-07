piers-morgan-calls-winter-love-island-hopefuls-‘cretins’-as-he-reveals-son-is-in-south-africa

After the first-ever Winter Love Island line-up was revealed, Piers Morgan has spoken out against the hopefuls, calling them “cretins”.

Piers made the comments on Good Morning Britain as he questioned why the show was airing during the winter.

Speaking to co-host Susanna Reid and showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold, Piers asked: “I thought Love Island was on in the summer.”

Susanna looked shocked when Piers revealed his son was in South Africa (Credit: ITV)

He added: “Why are these cretins back in the winter?”

Discussing the line-up, Piers then revealed that one of his sons is currently holidaying in South Africa, where the show is filmed.

“My youngest son has gone to Cape Town,” the TV host said of 19-year-old Albert.

My sons get regularly approached to be in these shows and they have adopted a very firm no policy.

A visibly shocked Susanna asked Piers if his son was planning on taking part in the show.

“Is he taking part in Love Island?” she joked.

“No,” came Piers’s terse reply.

He added: “My sons get regularly approached to be in these shows and they have adopted a very firm no policy.”

“Until now…” Susannah quipped.

Piers has labelled the new hopefuls “cretins” (Credit: ITV)

“[They are] encouraged by me and my ‘I will write them out of the will policy’,” Piers concluded.

This year’s line-up was revealed last night (January 6), with Rochelle Humes’s sister and a Cornish land owner among those taking part.

