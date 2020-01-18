piers-morgan-calls-meghan-markle-‘shameless-piece-of-work’-who-got-prince-harry-to-‘ditch-his-family’

Piers Morgan has branded Meghan Markle a ‘piece of work’ who got Prince Harry to ‘ditch his family’.

The controversial Good Morning Britain presenter unleashed a Twitter rant about the couple’s decision to step down from their royal duties.

Piers – who was previously accused of having a ‘vendetta against Meghan’ – claimed the Suits actress and her husband wanted to ‘have their cake and eat it too’.

Piers shared a news story about Meghan and Harry losing their HRH titles on social media.

BREAKING: The Queen’s told Megan/Harry to sling their part-time royal hook. Well done, Your Majesty – right decision. 👍 https://t.co/u9bkF3PL6y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

Only surprised it took her so long to get Harry to ditch his family, the Monarchy, the military and his country. What a piece of work. pic.twitter.com/734AtrYsC9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

Bottom line: Meghan/Harry wanted to have their cake & eat it, but the Queen just took the cake back to the royal kitchens. pic.twitter.com/v635IKyfEn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

Don’t tell me Shola… by criticising a shameless piece of work who’s caused Harry to quit his country & family, am I being RACIST again? https://t.co/PPu3QgdfeV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

He wrote: ‘The Queen’s told Megan/Harry to sling their part-time royal hook. Well done, Your Majesty – right decision.’

The TV host added: ‘Only surprised it took [Meghan] so long to get Harry to ditch his family, the Monarchy, the military and his country. What a piece of work.

‘The only thing Meghan’s done quickly to the Royal Family is break them up.

‘Bottom line: Meghan/Harry wanted to have their cake & eat it, but the Queen just took the cake back to the royal kitchens.’

On a positive note, this spells the death on arrival of Meghan & Harry’s plan for a ‘progressive’ new Monarchy. So they thankfully won’t be ‘woking’ the Windsors after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

Hmmm. The only thing Meghan’s done quickly to the Royal Family is break them up. https://t.co/LymGrLLtz0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

No no no… they’re out, they must pay for their own security now. https://t.co/cKS2bdUrjJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

Piers then shared a quote from Lord West, the former head of navy, who said: ‘The whole situation is extremely sad, and I think it is unfortunate, after his splendid service in the military, that he will now no longer be involved with the military in the UK’.

He wrote: ‘Staggering that Harry would turn his back on the military like this.’ The ITV presenter then shared a post detailing that Harry had ‘passed the position of Captain General of the Royal Marines from his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had held it from 1953 to 2017,’ and commented: ‘Philip must be devastated.’ Piers ended his rant with the words: ‘On a positive note, this spells the death on arrival of Meghan & Harry’s plan for a “progressive” new Monarchy. ‘So they thankfully won’t be “woking” the Windsors after all.’ The journalist was challenged over his ‘petty dislike’ of Meghan by lawyer and women’s rights activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who previously clashed with him on GMB. She tweeted: ‘For heaven’s sake @piersmorgan. Even the Queen’s inclusion of warm words for Meghan Markle triggers you. ‘Your petty dislike of Meghan is seriously boring now. ‘No offense but you really need to get over yourself. LEAVE. MEGHAN. ALONE.’



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you. MORE: The Masked Singer UK Daisy may have been exposed to be Kelis as Rita Ora has a lightbulb moment MORE: Katie Price refuses to answer cheat question during awkward I Have Never game Piers hit back: ‘Don’t tell me Shola… by criticising a shameless piece of work who’s caused Harry to quit his country & family, am I being RACIST again?’





