piers-morgan-called-‘deeply-creepy’-as-he-shares-first-ever-twitter-message-from-meghan-markle

Daytime TV star Piers Morgan has revealed the very first message Meghan Markle sent him on Twitter.

The Good Morning Britain host has been vocal in his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they announced they were intending to step back from front-line royal duties, split their time between Canada and the UK and become financially independent.

But followers have branded him ‘deeply creepy’ after he commented yet again about the Duchess.

Piers, 54, Tweeted out: “In happier times…

“When Meghan first slid into my DMs…

“Think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a ‘big fan’ of mine now.”

The message showed a message from 2015, which said: “Well hello there – thanks for the follow. Big fan of yours!”

Piers has been vocal in his criticism (Credit: ITV)

Piers has launched a number of stinging attacks on the royal couple before and especially since their bombshell announcement.

In his latest tirade, Piers accused Meghan and Prince Harry of bullying the Queen after she released a statement earlier this week saying that her family are supportive of the Duke and Duchess’s decision.

“All they care about is themselves,” he said.

“They don’t care about the Queen. They don’t care about Prince Philip.

“You can’t question anything the Queen [has done], she’s magnificent. She’s been bullied into this.”

It wasn’t long before many of Piers’ 7.1million followers took to Twitter to question his motives.

You are obsessed with Meghan. It is not healthy. Grow up!

One user said: “You are obsessed with Meghan. It is not healthy. Grow up!”

“Dude you’re coming over as deeply… deeply creepy,” another wrote.

But it wasn’t all negative.

One follower commented: “Trying to weasel her way in – she’s played everyone!”

